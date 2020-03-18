COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Potter County Sheriff’s Department suspended the issuance of all pistol permits until April 15 following the emergency declaration by the county due to coronavirus concerns.
The processing of pistol permits will be re-evaluated on April 15, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday.
Other directives by the department:
• The sheriff’s sale set for April 2 will proceed as scheduled.
• The June 4 sheriff’s Sale is canceled; Aug. 6 will be the next scheduled date with a cutoff to receive proper paperwork being June 11.
• For a court emergency or a scheduled court-related hearing, call (814) 274-9720 prior to going to court. Anyone directed to come to court must come alone — no one other than essential people will be given entry into the building.
All information regarding permits as well as civil process can be found on the Potter County website at pottercountypa.net. Click on the Department tab and then click on the Sheriff/Jail Warden tab.