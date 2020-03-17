COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Potter County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.
Noting that emergency management measures are necessary to “protect the health, safety and welfare of affected residents in Potter County, including but not limited to opening of emergency shelters and providing logistical support and coordination,” the order was agreed to Tuesday afternoon.
Under the order, the Potter County Emergency Management Coordinator to coordinate the activities of emergency response, mitigation and recover, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this emergency.
In addition, county officials are authorized to employ temporary workers, rent or purchase supplies, materials and equipment, and sign contracts for emergency work while bypassing regular legal procedures for time-sensitve agreements.