ELLICOTTVILLE — A positive case of COVID-19 infection may have led to exposure at HoliMont Ski Resort earlier this month during a youth ski competition.
Cattaraugus County Department of Health officials say that HoliMont and Ellicottville were potentially exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 between March 3-8 during the MSG U14 NY State Championship, the Times Herald learned Wednesday.
Calls to HoliMont’s offices seeking comment were not immediately returned.
This story will be updated as more information is learned.