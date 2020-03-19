The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center officials state that they are taking every precaution to protect the health and psychosocial well-being of its residents.
Following New York state directives, all staff are screened prior to the start of their shift to ensure that they are not actively ill, and housekeeping is focused on infection control.
Activity staff have focused on in-room activities and are working to come up with creative solutions.
The Pines is working to establish video conferencing as an alternative means of communication. For instructions for this, check the website, www.PinesCare.com. Pictures and updates can also be found on the website.
In an effort to streamline communication between staff and family members for non-urgent matters, it is recommended to call between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
As always, families will be contacted immediately in the event of an emergency or a change in medical condition of their loved one. At this time, Pines officials state they cannot have family members approaching resident room windows or placing items and decorations in the lawn without express permission.
"It is very unsettling for residents to see strangers wandering around outside their windows," officials said. "As the weather begins to warm, we will determine if there are options for outdoor visits."
Administration is in constant contact with state and local health Ddepartment officials and continue to follow all recommendations and directives to ensure the safety of our residents.