HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Republican proposal to force the governor to adopt new rules that would allow far more businesses to open during the COVID-19 pandemic moved ahead in the Legislature on Tuesday.

The bill would direct Gov. Tom Wolf to develop a system based on guidance for businesses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and on an advisory memo on the topic sent out late last month by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Wolf closed businesses deemed not essential to sustaining life about a month ago and subsequently set up a review system for those who wanted permission to reopen.

Members of the House’s Republican majority argued that the Wolf administration’s approach has been inconsistent, unfair and difficult to understand. They said there are businesses that can safely operate and should.

Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, voted in support of the legislation.

“Public health is always our top priority, and we all must continue to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously,” Causer said. “But we cannot remain locked down in our homes, with many of our citizens out of work, forever. A devastated economy with more than a million people awaiting unemployment benefits in our Commonwealth alone, many of them struggling to make ends meet and put food on their tables, is also a threat to public health.

“We need to find balance and give our business owners and the people they employ the opportunity to go back to work, as long as they can do so safely,” he added.

Democrats countered that loosening the shutdown, in place for about a month, would cause more infections and may overwhelm the health care system.

The House voted to send the proposal to the Senate, 107-95, with every Democrat and two Republicans opposed to it.

Wolf said in a conference call with reporters Tuesday that he would withhold judgment on reopening legislation until he sees details, but he acknowledged there are differences over the best approach.

CASES

The Health Department said Tuesday that 60 deaths of people with COVID-19 were reported over the prior day, raising the state’s running total to 584. There were 1,146 new cases of infection, for a statewide total of more than 25,000.

The number of new deaths represents a spike from recent days — there were just 17 on Monday and 13 on Sunday. The state’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said part of the increase was attributable to a lag time in reporting of deaths over the weekend.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.