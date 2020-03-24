HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Even as he ordered residents of another county to stay at home, Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday quietly allowed gun shops to reopen on a limited basis during the coronavirus pandemic after several justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court urged him to do so.

Firearms dealers may now sell their wares by individual appointment during limited hours as long as they comply with social distancing guidelines and take other measures to protect employees and customers from the coronavirus, the governor’s office said.

Wolf’s office did not announce the policy change. It was included on an updated list of businesses that are subject to his order to close their physical locations because they have been deemed “non-life-sustaining.”

Separately, Wolf also ordered residents of Erie County, in the state’s northwestern corner, to remain at home with few exceptions, in another sign of the virus’s rapid spread across Pennsylvania.

The directive, which includes the city of Erie, the state’s fourth-largest with about 100,000 people, was to take effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents of seven other counties — Philadelphia and its suburbs, Monroe County in the Pocono Mountains and Pittsburgh and the rest of Allegheny County — have already been ordered to stay home.

The twin decisions to add Erie to the quarantine and to allow gun dealers to reopen came as the new coronavirus continued its relentless march across Pennsylvania, with the state reporting more than 200 additional cases — an increase of more than 30% from the day before — and another death.

Lawmakers, meanwhile, took another step to delay Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary election.

A look at coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania:

CASES

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported more than 200 new cases, with the total to date now exceeding 850. Case counts in Pennsylvania have been doubling every two or three days.

Allegheny County reported one more death, bringing the statewide total to at least seven. The victim was a woman in her late 70s, the county said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

PRIMARY DATE DELAY

The House voted preliminarily on Tuesday to delay Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary election for five weeks, until June 2.

The House is expected to send the bill to the Senate with another vote on Wednesday.

The Republican-sponsored amendment would also let counties consolidate polling places, in part because some are currently located within long-term care facilities and because many poll workers are older people who are particularly at risk from COVID-19.

Primary voters will choose candidates for the presidential race, congressional seats, both chambers of the Legislature and the row offices.

The House employed special remote voting procedures adopted as a result of the pandemic, and one leader, Minority Whip Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, wore rubber gloves and used a mask to protect himself.

SUPPLIES TIGHT

With hospitals warning they could run out of masks and other protective gear in about three weeks as COVID-19 spikes, Wolf’s administration said it is rushing to procure more medical supplies from the federal government’s stockpile, from other states and countries, and from manufacturers repurposing their factories.

“There’s a full-on effort across the administration to make sure we have the supplies for our healthcare personnel to deal with the surge of patients from COVID-19,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Tuesday.

Officials have been vague about the state’s readiness, however.

Levine has steadfastly refused to say how much protective gear Pennsylvania has in its possession, and how much it still needs to help healthcare workers safely treat the anticipated surge of coronavirus patients. Nor have officials answered questions about the state’s supply of respirators, or how many more hospital beds it might need to meet demand.

Carter, of the hospital association, said hospitals are scrambling to obtain enough protective gear to meet demand. Some facilities could run out of masks and other equipment in a matter of days or even hours as they become flooded with COVID-19 patients, he said. Overall, hospitals across the state have about a three-week supply, he said.

LEGAL ACTIONS

Several more businesses have filed a legal challenge to Gov. Wolf’s order closing the physical locations of businesses determined to be nonessential.

A petition was filed with the state Supreme Court on Tuesday on behalf of a candidate for state representative, a real estate agent, a laundromat, a timber company and a golf course, all seeking to have Wolf’s shutdown order thrown out.

The petition, which replaced an earlier lawsuit filed with a lower court, objected to Wolf’s determination that some businesses are “non-life-sustaining,” saying he “quite simply made up these categories and their terminology out of whole cloth.”

The suit alleges his shutdown order and subsequent revisions “caused mass confusion and disturbance throughout Pennsylvania.”

Wolf has already beat back two other legal challenges to his authority to order businesses to close.

Separately, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and other lawyers filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking the release of 13 people from civil detention as they await resolution of their immigration cases. The lawsuit says the detainees are older or suffer from medical conditions that put them at greater risk of COVID-19. The detainees are currently being held in the Clinton, Pike and York county jails.