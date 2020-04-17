WASHINGTON — The IRS offers a new online form where individuals can share their payment information to receive Economic Impact Payments.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, said individuals who should fill out the form include those who have not filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 and do not collect benefits such as Social Security retirement, Social Security Disability Insurance or Railroad retirement and survivor benefits.
“The stimulus checks were included in the CARES Act to help people and families weather this coronavirus storm,” Reed said, urging people to use the resource.
The form can be found at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.
Reed also offers information on various issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak for farmers and other agribusinesses across the district.
“We care about making sure farmers and others involved in agriculture have fair access to the resources and information they need,” Reed said.
The information provided includes facts on the H-2A program, relief for farmers and their families, farm credit institution information, loan information and more.
For more information on these resources and other issues, visit Reed.House.gov.