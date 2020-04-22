BELMONT — No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Allegany County on Wednesday, but one more person has recovered.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported that there remain 32 confirmed cases of the disease in the county, while statewide more than a quarter of a million have been infected.
Now, 27 of the 32 cases have recovered, up from 26 on Tuesday. One resident died in late March, compared to 15,302 deaths statewide.
The number of residents in quarantine and isolation rose, however, going from 31 to 43 overnight. To date, 411 residents have been subject to official quarantine — for those sick — and isolation — for those potentially exposed to the disease.
So far, 368 have been released.
OTHER COUNTIES also updated the public on infections, according to the state health departments in New York and Pennsylvania:
- Chautauqua County: One new case was reported, with the total reported standing at 26. One death has been reported.
- Erie County: 86 new cases were reported, with 2,223 positive tests reported to date. Officials report 161 deaths.
- Livingston County: No new positive tests were reported, with 39 testing positive to date. One death has been reported.
- Steuben County: One new case was reported, bringing the total to 171. Fifteen deaths have been reported, most of them residents of nursing homes.
- Wyoming County: Four new cases were reported, with 40 reported to date. Five deaths have been reported.
- McKean County: One new case has been reported, with five positive tests reported to date. No deaths have been reported.
- Potter County: No new cases have been reported, with four positive tests reported to date. No deaths have been reported.