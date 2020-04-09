OLEAN — Crackdowns could be coming for local businesses and gatherings violating state coronavirus rules.
The Olean Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday to warn nonessential businesses that need to be shuttered under the New York State on PAUSE executive order — and essential ones operating outside of their limitations.
“An operator of a business who the state receives complaints about takes the risk of being fined up to $10,000 by the state,” the department wrote in its post. “Also they put either their liquor license or their health permit at risk (if they are a bar or restaurant) the purpose of our (OPD) visit is to inform the person of the complaint and advise them of the consequences if they continue.”
Mayor Bill Aiello said the concerns make up a large percentage of calls to his office in recent days.
“We’ve had a few complaints about why this business is open, or that business is closed,” Aiello said. “Our police department has been asked to investigate and get the information to the county (Emergency Operations Center) … We have not been asked to enforce — we’re being asked to investigate and get the information back.”
Aiello noted that two Erie County bars that had been shut down by authorities have most recently had their liquor licenses suspended. That could end the businesses even after the coronavirus pandemic has become a memory.
Locals are not making the decision on what is essential and what is not, with one of the state’s economic development agencies making rulings.
“Empire State Development is making the call,” Aiello said, noting that businesses, employees or concerned citizens can check with the corporation for guidance on business-related matters at esd.ny.gov/novel-coronavirus-faq-businesses.