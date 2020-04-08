OLEAN — Last-minute cuts to the next budget should put the city in a good position to deal with coronavirus-related revenue losses, officials believe.

In the least controversial budget season in years, aldermen unanimously approved a $24.78 million budget on Tuesday, about $42,000 less than authorized for 2019-20.

The budget was due April 15 for a June 1 start.

In February, Mayor Bill Aiello released a proposed budget of $25.11 million, about 0.25% higher than that for 2019-20. In addition, the mayor recommended raising water rates by 1.5% and sewer rates by 0.5%.

However, with the mayor and aldermen agreeing that declining sales tax revenue over government-ordered business shutdowns could cause hundreds of thousands of dollars in cuts were made to the budget to keep the lights on and minimize fiscal stress on taxpayers.

“It was difficult,” the mayor said, noting that departments have been cutting costs for years to stay under the state-mandated property tax cap. “I’ve been preaching the team effort — this has really been a team effort.”

Crediting department heads with making tough choices to put off purchases and scale back as much as possible, Aiello said that there will be no change in tax rates this year. The mayor noted, however, that some of the cuts will need to be reversed in the 2021-22 budget talks next year.

Aldermen thanked the mayor and department heads for their efforts.

“Nobody has a crystal ball, and they can’t see a week into the future, let alone a month or the whole year,” said Finance committee Chairman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1. “I think the folks will appreciate what we’re going to do.”

Council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, said that the move to keep fees for residents and businesses flat was prudent, but not sustainable.

“I don’t think this is a smart idea to do this every year,” Gonzalez said, “but this is a good budget.”

He noted that since he joined the council, there have been several years with contracted budget negotiations which on occasion have turned heated.

“This has probably been one of the easiest, where we’re basically all on the same page,” said John Crawford, D-Ward 5, in agreement.

Crawford cautioned that the budget needs to be treated “as a living document,” and monitored closely as the year — and the coronavirus crisis — continues.

“If things are worse off, we can pull back the reins financially,” he said, and if conditions improve, the city will be able to scale up operations.

“There will be life after corona, and we can get through this,” the mayor added.

The general fund budget is $16.78 million, down about 1.03% from 2019. The budget calls for $7.26 million in property tax revenues, down about $42,000 from the previous budget. However, due to a loss of about $2.78 million in taxable assessed value, the rate paid by taxpayers will remain the same.

However, two new positions were added.

The first, in the police department, will work to ensure compliance with discovery reform laws.

Under the state’s criminal case discovery law, departments and prosecutors must turn over large amounts of evidence to the defense within 15 days of an arrest, as opposed to the previous system where defense attorneys had to request specific pieces of evidence over a much longer time frame and without knowing what evidence had been collected.

Officials believe there will be state aid to assist with the hiring.

Another position, in the Department of Public Works, will handle repairs previously covered by around $60,000 in service contracts.

The water budget calls for $3.77 million in expenses, down about $155,000 from last budget. The sewer budget dropped about $1,000, to $4.22 million. But because of lower expected revenues, officials believe keeping water and sewer rates flat will balance the budget.

