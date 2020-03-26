OLEAN — To ensure the safety of its patients and staff at the Olean Medical Group, anyone wishing to enter the building at 535 Main St. must enter through the back door by the old pharmacy.
There, you will be screened by nurses — and that includes having your temperature taken. There will be no access at the front doors.
"We apologize for any inconvenience but we hope that this is a very temporary solution to control access to the facility during this pandemic," OMG said Thursday. "If you have any questions, please call your provider's office."