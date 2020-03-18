OLEAN — The city is now in a state of emergency as officials hope to improve reaction time if coronavirus comes to the city.

“Such conditions threaten or imperil the public safety of the citizens of this municipality,” Mayor Bill Aiello said in his order, which went into effect at noon Wednesday. “As Chief Executive of this municipality, I have exercised the authority given to me under New York State Executive Law, Article 2-B, to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being and health of the citizens of the community.

“I hereby direct all Department of the City of Olean to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and other such emergency assistance as deemed necessary,” he added.

The order is set to expire at midnight April 15.

Under state law, if a declaration is made, officials can issue orders including curfews, closing places of amusement and assembly, suspend or limit the sale, use or transport of alcohol, firearms, explosives and flammable materials, limit the public in public places, establish emergency shelter, and suspend local laws and regulations.

In a conversation with the Times Herald, Aiello stressed that there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, and he does not plan on a major crackdown on moving about in the community to stop the spread of the disease.

“This is not put in place to restrict travel, it’s not to shut the city down,” Aiello said. “It’s an administrative move so we can act more quickly if things continue to escalate."

The order also gives the city’s businesses some avenues for relief.

In conversations with some local businesses, Aiello said some owners are trying to get assistance from the federal Small Business Administration. By declaring an emergency, some avenues of funding have now been opened up to local businesses.

AIELLO SAID around 90 workers will remain on the job in city facilities, while another 100 or so will be working from home or on furlough.

Under an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the city is required to keep 50% of its workforce at home, whether by telecommuting or by furloughs.

The city employs 191 full-time and part-time employees, the mayor said, noting that 87 of those are in vital services — police, fire, emergency dispatch and operations at the water and wastewater treatment plants.

“We could not eliminate essentials,” Aiello said. “We have many people who will be working from home, we’re going to transfer calls from offices to their homes.

“If people need things, they can call in here,” he added, noting that any in-person work beyond general visits to the clerk’s office will be done by appointment.

“We’re doing the best we can to keep the public separate from our employees,” the mayor said.

Aiello noted that he plans to remain on the job for now, coordinating city operations and regular business.

"I'm trying to not limit my accessibility," the mayor said, but added he is 67 and has had a heart valve replacement — putting him in an at-risk category for the disease.

CHANGES ARE likely at Common Council meetings, too.

The governor’s issued an executive order earlier this week suspended the Open Meeting Law, but Aiello said he still wants to keep the public informed on the goings on at Common Council meetings.

“The council wants to restrict public access to that meeting,” Aiello said, referring to Tuesday’s regular meeting and citing concern over disease transmission.

The meetings will be recorded and put online, the mayor said, and transcripts will be available. He also said that even though the council is in charge of meetings, he does not believe credentialed media will be barred.

“I would definitely think we need the press there,” he said.