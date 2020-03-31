OLEAN — As the Olean Public Library continues to serve its patrons remotely, all loan periods have been extended. Fines and overdue notices are suspended until the library resumes normal operations.
Patrons can continue to return books to the book drop, but should note that their accounts may not reflect the returned items until the library reopens. Holds on books in the online catalog are also suspended at this time.
Patrons who need help with ebook access, card renewals or reference questions can contact the library via email and a staff member will be in touch. The Information Desk's email address is reference@oleanlibrary.org.
The library recommends that patrons use the Overdrive and Libby apps for ebook access. User guides are available at the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System's website, www.cclsny.org.
The New York Public Library allows all residents of the state to acquire a library card called "SimplyE." With this card, patrons can gain access to an array of digital resources, including ebooks and audiobooks, as well as databases available from home during the library's closure.
The Olean library's administration will continue to be active on social media, sharing resources and organizing online story times, crafts and other special events. For more information, email the Information Desk at reference@oleanlibrary.org.