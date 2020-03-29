OLEAN — Olean General Hospital is treating its first two patients to test positive for COVID-19.

The first patient was admitted Wednesday and a positive test result was confirmed Friday.

Hospital officials said Saturday that the patient, a 35-year-old woman from Allegany County, was not on a ventilator and was recovering in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“The patient did not come in contact with any other patients at OGH,” a hospital release stated. “The hospital staff who examined the patient and continue to treat are using all appropriate measures to avoid potential exposure to the virus. This includes use of personal protective equipment (PPE).”

The Cattaraugus County Department of Health is conducting the standard investigation and tracking of the patient and the patient’s contacts.

The county’s public health director, Dr. Kevin Watkins, said the second OGH patient is a man in his mid-70s who tested for coronavirus on Friday. It came back positive late Saturday.

He had a fever, a cough and was diagnosed with pneumonia, Watkins said.

Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center, praised medical staff over the weekend.

“We cannot thank our staff enough for their commitment to patient and employee safety at OGH,” Zewe said.

Early in March, UAHS and its hospitals established an organization-wide coronavirus steering committee and command center operation to address the pandemic. The group has been coordinating emergency preparedness, response efforts, as well as daily communication with federal, state and county agencies.

“We are so proud of the preparedness and the effort put forth to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, our patients and the community at-large,” Zewe said.