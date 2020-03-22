As developments dictate, Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center have updated their policies and information to the public regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

ELECTIVE SURGERY: As mandated by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, elective surgeries at Bradford Regional are suspended. Olean General followed and ceased elective surgeries starting Monday. BRMC and OGH will continue to perform emergency surgeries.

CONFIRMED CASES: Thus far, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McKean or Cattaraugus counties, as reported by the Department of Health.

Janene Coldren, communications specialist with Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates the two hospitals, said the lack of testing kits throughout the U.S. continues to be an issue and, therefore, the lack of confirmed cases probably isn’t a true measure of COVID-19 activity in the Olean and Bradford communities.

"Therefore, it is important for patients and residents to practice social distancing, staying home unless necessary, practicing good hand hygiene, etc., to prevent the spread of this virus," an Upper Allegheny press release stated.

STAY AT HOME: The New York and Pennsylvania governors have issued business and school closings in an effort to keep people at home.

"It really is an important step to help slow the spread of the illness," the Upper Allegany release stated. "Medical staff are working tirelessly to prepare and care for patients. Taking preventative measures are vital to help healthcare facilities manage patient care during this pandemic.

"We know these restrictions can be emotionally and financially frustrating but it's important to do your part to keep you, your family, your friends and your neighbors safe and healthy."

SUPPLY NEEDS: Hospitals across the U.S. are competing for resources. N95 and non N95 masks are in high demand among all healthcare facilities. Recently, a regional corporation donated 1,000 N95 masks to a hospital. Upper Allegheny urges anyone who may have an extra supply of masks and would be willing to donate them to OGH and BRMC can contact communications@uahs.org.

TESTING OR IF YOU ARE SYMPTOMATIC: For testing information, please call your healthcare provider. Do not call the hospital or come to the ER, or walk in to a doctor's office.

Communications have been sent to healthcare providers regarding testing guidelines. Healthcare providers will need to determine whether an individual needs to be tested. If the healthcare provider approves someone for testing, the provider (not the individual) will contact the Department of Health.

The individual will be notified by the DOH if he or she should be tested and/or quarantined at home.

If you have a fever (100.4 degrees or higher), cough or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider and explain your symptoms. They will instruct you on how to proceed. If your symptoms are severe, such as difficulty breathing/shortness of breath, pain/pressure in the chest, call the emergency room in advance. They will give you instructions on how to get care without exposing other people to your illness. Avoid contact with others; stay home when you are sick.

VISITATION: OGH and BRMC have suspended all visitation at the hospitals (and The Pavilion in Bradford) with exceptions made for those in critical care/near end of life, OB (spouse/labor coach allowed), pediatrics (one parent/guardian allowed).

SCREENING UPON ENTRANCE: The hospitals continue to screen all individuals that enter our facilities. Employees will be screened beginning Monday.

DENTAL SERVICES: Routine dental services are temporarily suspended. Emergency dental care will continue at the Gundlah and Delevan Dental centers.

Coldren said OGH and BRMC have established an organization-wide coronavirus steering committee and command center operation to address this pandemic. The group has been coordinating emergency preparedness, response efforts, as well as daily communication with state and county agencies.