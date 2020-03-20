OLEAN — Local manufacturing — with hundreds of jobs on the line — is scrambling to cope with COVID-19

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued two executive orders forcing nonessential businesses to scale back workforces — first at least 50%, and then on Thursday 75% must not leave their homes for work by telecommuting or furloughs.

Cutco Corporation on East State Street reported Thursday that more than 450 workers will be at home — some telecommuting, but most not.

“We shut down production — we’re leaving our shipping area open,” president and CEO Jim Stitt Jr. said. “We will pay them, and we’ll be in contact with them in two weeks to let them know what our plans are.”

The state order is for four weeks, Stitt said, but added the company will follow the situation to see if any changes are needed in two.

“It’s pretty bizarre … we’ve been scrambling for a week,” he said. “There’s no plan for this, there’s no playbook for this.”

Stitt noted that the company had a plan pretty much ready to implement on Thursday for the 50% figure, and staff had to scramble again after the second order pushed the figure to 75%.

“We’re all in it together — all the other businesses are under that same mandate,” Stitt said.

Some manufacturers are finding ways to remain open at least on a reduced capacity.

Jeff Belt, CEO of SolEpoxy in North Olean, said operations will continue while still complying with the governor’s order.

“We have over 170 customers who rely upon us, including some in the medical device sector,” Belt said. “We support the drastic measures to break the contagion — we will do our part to support the economy through these difficult times.”

Office staff and managers will work from home.

“We have already deployed this strategy successfully this week,” he said.

Starting next week, factory and laboratory staff will be split into multiple shifts to keep work rolling while also limiting the potential for disease spread.

In addition, some staff have moved to paid-time-off status to care for their children.

Officials from Siemens did not return a request for comment by press time.

Meanwhile, several banks in the region announced that their lobbies would be closed to walk-in customers and that most banking would be done via drive-thrus and online.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)