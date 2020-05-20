OLEAN — The Olean Municipal Building is back open for business.
On Tuesday, Mayor Bill Aiello reported that the city clerk’s office would be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for regular business. Visitors may enter through the Times Square and western East State Street entrances.
“I am pleased that our region is able to start opening under phase one and that our municipal staff can start providing the services that our residents require,” Aiello said. “The last two months have proven that Olean residents were willing to make significant sacrifices to protect each other from getting sick. As we slowly re-open we have to continue to protect each other and start rebuilding our local economy.
“It will be a challenge,” the mayor added, “but Olean residents always respond with grit and determination when tested.”
Anyone seeking to do business in the building is required to wear a face mask. For in-person services at other city hall offices, an appointment is necessary.
The announcement following the COVID-19-related shutdown was not unexpected, with Aiello announcing Monday that he hoped to have at least the clerk’s office open in short order after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Western New York region could begin reopening.