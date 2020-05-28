OLEAN — Longer hours are now available at city hall.
Starting today, the city clerk’s office will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with appointments available for other departments in the building. All visitors will be required to wear masks.
“We started the process of opening last week and are ready to extend the hours,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “Because of social distancing requirements and to protect our employees, we currently only have one window open in the city clerk’s office.
In addition we established a protocol for foot traffic that includes floor markings as well as an entry and exit pattern that will allow for social distancing among the customers visiting the clerk’s office.
“We will continue to add safety upgrades to the offices within the City Building and are planning for a full re-open in the near future,” the mayor said. “I want to thank our residents for their patience and resilience during this time as we cope and contend with the limitations that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed in our path.
“It has been tough on all of us, but as summer approaches the hope and optimism that Olean residents share is much more contagious than the virus.”