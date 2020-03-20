OLEAN — Effective Monday, Olean Area Federal Credit Union will close its branch lobbies, with loan and account services available by appointment.
Drive-thru and ATM services will continue, as is the case with other area lending institutions because of coronavirus protocols.
All members are asked to please utilize drive-thru, online, mobile and phone services (372-6607). There is also a night drop option for deposits made during off hours.
Olean Area FCU reminds that the daily cash withdrawal limit is $3,000 and its tellers cannot process rolled coins at their drive-thru windows. Members are also asked to try and limit the number of transactions in order to reduce potential exposure to themselves and their staff.