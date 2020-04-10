OLEAN — Olean General Hospital was notified that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital said Friday afternoon that the staff member works in patient care and is in good condition and isolating at home. The hospital is working with the Cattaraugus County Department of Health in tracing patient, staff and community contacts of the staff member.
“This is unfortunate, but not unexpected, as this pandemic is wreaking havoc in the healthcare industry throughout the world," said Jeff Zewe, president and chief executive officer of OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
"Sadly, most hospitals have had infected staff and in some situations numerous staff have been impacted," he said. "There are no words to express our gratitude for the courage and dedication brought to bear by our hospital staff. They are truly warriors in the war against this invisible enemy.”
