OLEAN — The Olean Area Transit System will temporarily suspend the collection of fares from riders on all OATS services as a precautionary measure to minimize contact between riders and drivers.
The temporary policy will remain in effect until further notice.
Consistent with existing OATS policy, riders are requested to continue to display monthly passes or personal identification to ride OATS obtained from social service agencies or their agents.
Anyone with questions or seeking further information may contact OATS 376-5647 or oatsinfo@cityofolean.org.