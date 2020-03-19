The ultimate fate of the state high school championships for winter sports could come down to a meeting of the executive committee of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association this weekend.

With schools out of session until various points in April and spring sports on hold because of concern over the spread of coronavirus, the winter championships have been indefinitely suspended.

Dr. Robert Zayas, the executive director of NYSPHSAA, said that the committee would be gathering feedback from section heads with regard to the winter championships. They planned to meet Sunday, look over the input and announce a decision on Monday, he said.

Zayas said the worst-case scenario would be to cancel the winter state championships entirely.

“There have been quite a few states that have done that — a few states got them in, but 15 states had to cancel their winter championships,” he said.

However, Zayas is still holding out hope that the winter championships can be played at some point in the future.

“I’m still optimistic, but each passing day we’re more and more aware of the obstacles we have before us,” Zayas said.

The biggest factor is time — finding space on the calendar and giving teams idled for weeks the chance to get ready to play.

The boys and girls basketball tournaments are all down to the final eight teams — with the exception of girls Class AA, which still needed to play one regional semifinal.

Thus, regional finals would still have to be played before any final fours, which were originally set for this weekend in Glens Falls and Troy. The State Ice Hockey Tournament was down to the final four and had been scheduled for last weekend, along with the State Bowling Tournament.

“One of our (athletic directors) sent a proposed timeline that would have the winter championships in early May,” Zayas said, “but the CDC is recommending not allowing groups of 50 until mid-May.”

The speed at which information has been coming out about the coronavirus and the efforts to prevent the rapid spread of the respiratory illness has kept everyone reeling for the last week, and NYSPHSAA is no exception.

“This time last week, we were still planning to have fans at our regionals and championships, colleges and pros were still playing,” he said, “but that’s how quickly things have transpired.”

NYSPHSAA left the decision on when to start spring sports up to the local sections and school districts. Most schools have chosen to close until after the scheduled spring recess week, putting spring sports on hold.

Zayas said addressing spring sports would be a challenge for another day, after NYSPHSAA figures out the winter championships.

“We’re trying to examine everything, see what our members are thinking,” Zayas said.

“A lot of people want to keep it going, I want to keep it going, but challenges are there to overcome.”