The door held open to complete suspended high school winter sports championships has been closed by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
NYSPHSAA officials announced Monday morning that the state basketball, bowling and hockey tournaments interrupted by concerns over the coronavirus will not resume.
"It is with great disappointment that we make the decision to cancel the remaining winter championship events," NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas said in a statement. "Our association's focus is to benefit students through participation in interscholastic athletics and unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience.
"We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis but at this time they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association."
