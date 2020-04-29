ALBANY — New York Attorney General Letitia James called Wednesday on major cable and satellite television providers to cut their fees since customers aren’t getting the live sports programming they are paying for during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At a time when so many New Yorkers have lost their jobs and are struggling, it is grossly unfair that cable and satellite television providers would continue to charge fees for services they are not even providing,” James said in a statement.

Representatives of the two largest pay-TV companies in Upstate New York — Spectrum and Verizon — told syracuse.com they continue to charge the fees because sports channels have not reduced what they charge the services.

Cable and satellite TV subscribers pay up to $20 a month in extra fees to access live sporting events, according to James. Despite the fact that all live sporting events in the country have been halted, subscribers are still being forced to pay those fees, she said.

“These companies must step up and immediately propose plans to cut charges and provide much needed financial relief,” said James. “This crisis has brought new economic anxiety for all New Yorkers, and I will continue to protect the wallets of working people at every turn.”

In letters to AT&T Inc., Charter Communications (Spectrum), Comcast Cable, DISH Network, RCN Corporation and Verizon Communications (FIOS), James asked the companies to immediately prepare and provide plans to her office for how they will provide financial relief to consumers until live sports programming is resumed.

Sport channels like ESPN are showing reruns of classic games and even sports video game simulations in the absence of live sports. But James said that’s not the programming that consumers bargained for, calling it inappropriate to require people to pay for “the ghost of a service that they contracted for.”

The letters ask the companies to voluntarily drop fees but hint that the AG’s office could take legal action against them if they do not.

James said TV providers may contend that certain provisions of residential contracts state that the service has no obligation to provide any particular programming service or channel and do not, in effect, guarantee live sports programming. However, such provisions “do not envision the current situation, she said.

She also called on the companies to drop any termination fees for customers who wish to cancel their service because of economic hardship or because the service no longer includes the programming they are paying for.

Representatives for Spectrum and Verizon said they are seeking fee reductions from the providers of sports programming because of the current lack of live sports and will pass any savings onto customers.

“Ultimately, this is a decision for the leagues, teams and networks to resolve, but we have consistently said that to the extent we receive any rebates for cancelled sports programming, we of course will pass it along to our customers,” Spectrum spokesperson Lara Pritchard said.