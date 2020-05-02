Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday another 299 people died, even as new hospitalizations from coronavirus ticked down slightly.

That puts New York’s death toll at 18,909. “That number has remained obnoxiously and horrifyingly high,” Cuomo said during his briefing from an MTA maintenance facility in Queens, where workers are starting to sanitize each subway car every 24 hours.

New daily hospitalizations dipped to 831. That number had been at about 900 in the past few days. “That’s still an unacceptably high rate,” he said.

The state is beginning to distribute 7 million masks to people who live in nursing homes and public housing in New York City. He also repeated a plea for local philanthropies to help stock food banks.

The state has tested 15,000 people for the virus’s antibodies. Cuomo said that will expand to test transit workers in the New York City area.

Cuomo also thanked frontline workers, from transit to hospitals to grocery stores, for showing up in the midst of such a deadly threat.

The MTA has started shutting down New York City’s subway from 1 to 5 a.m. to clean the cars. That means about 10,000 to 11,000 riders who work overnight will have to use buses or find other ways to home and work.

“We have no option,” he said of the challenge, especially with so many frontline workers who need public transit to get to essential jobs. “We have to do the right thing by them.”

THIS SUMMER people will elect local school boards and decide on school budget by a mail-only system, according to an executive order signed by Cuomo on Friday.

The governor’s new order, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, also moves all village elections to September. That means some village officials’ terms are extended through the summer until the next round of voting, according to Dustin Czarny, an elections commissioner in Onondaga County.

Here are the details:

• School boards and budget voting

Instead of voting in person, you will get a ballot in the mail, with an envelope with postage provided for the returned ballot. The school board election day is June 9.

This is unlike how the regular June 23 primary for state government will work. For that vote, it’s a two-step process. Officials will mail registered voters an application for an absentee ballot. You’ll send that back (postage is provided). You’ll get the absentee ballot, and then will send that back (postage is provided).

Why the difference? Education and election laws are two separate sets of laws with two separate sets of rules, Czarny said.

Despite the weird two-step process, all this mail-only voting is free. “It will cost you absolutely zero dollars to vote by mail this year, for the June election,” Czarny said.

There’s another wrinkle that school district will have to figure out in coming days, he said. School districts run their own elections. And each district keeps its own voter rolls. Some use the county and state voter rolls. Others use property tax information, Czarny said.

“It’s going to be some chaos,” he said of the districts figuring out who to mail ballots to. “My guess is most will get voter registration rolls from us.”

• Village elections

All village elections will be on Sept. 15. Already, the state had postponed March elections. On Friday, Cuomo moved all village elections — which are held throughout spring and summer — to September.

The schedule change means some village mayors and board members will serve longer terms, a change Cuomo also detailed in his order.

Once the village vote is certified in September, the winning candidate will immediately take office, according to the order.