Northwest Bank has limited access to its branch lobbies and serve customers through its drive-thru network and alternative banking channels.
Lobbies will be open by appointment only to limit the number of people in a branch at any one time.
Drive-thru services will be available during normal business hours. Those branches without drive-thrus will remain open with lobby access by appointment only.
Customers may use Northwest’s online tools and other resources for self-service banking and account access.