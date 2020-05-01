The Seneca Nation of Indians has suspended nonresident fishing privileges until further notice. The executive order was issued by the Nation early in April.
“The restriction is part of the Nation’s concerted and aggressive efforts to protect its territories and residents against the spread of the coronavirus,” a Seneca spokesman said Friday.
The order covers the Allegheny River and Allegheny Reservoir, waters in the Allegany territory, and Cattaraugus Creek, which flows through the Cattaraugus Territory, as well as other bodies of water on the territories.