OLEAN — The number of Cattaraugus County residents testing positive for COVID-19 remained the same Wednesday — 49.
The number of people tested jumped to 1,920, according to the Cattaraugus County Health Department. Of those, 1,510 have tested negative. More results are expected soon.
Of those with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in this county, 31 have recovered. Two people have died. There are currently 16 active cases.
There are 94 individuals in mandatory quarantine and three remain in precautionary quarantine.
The southeastern part of the county continues to lead other areas with 17 of the 49 cases. The northeast area has 14 of the cases, northwest area, 11 cases, and southwest area, seven cases.
Cattaraugus County has ramped up coronavirus testing as a second drive-thru testing facility opened in the Cattaraugus-Little Valley school bus garage off Route 353 in New Albion. The Allegany-Limestone school bus garage on Maple Street in Allegany has a similar drive-thru testing site.
Reservations are needed, but no prescription is necessary and people do not need to have symptoms. Call the Emergency Operations Center at 938-9191 to request a test.
No reservations are needed for diagnostic testing at WellNow on Wayne Street. Olean General Hospital is also testing its staff.