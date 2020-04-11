Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday the numbers of new confirmed coronavirus cases and overall hospitalizations keep dropping even as deaths remained near 800 per day in recent days.
Saturday, Cuomo said another 783 people had died. That’s similar to the numbers for the past three days, which ranged from 779 to 799 deaths per day. All told, 8,627 people have died in New York.
“It is stabilizing at an horrific rate,” he said of the deaths. “These are just incredible numbers.”
Yet intubations and hospitalizations are down dramatically from just five days ago. “Fewer people are going into the hospitals,” he said from Albany. “I’m praying we don’t need a single bed in the overflow facilities.”
Cuomo continued to caution that the fight against the virus is far from over. Quoting Winston Churchill, he said we’re at the end of the beginning. It is not halftime, he said. It is not the sixth inning. “This game isn’t over,” he said.
So while he said he believes New York is hitting an apex of cases, he tamped down any expectations that schools, businesses and a more normal economy would return soon. “I can’t tell you what June is going to look like,” he said when talking about reopening schools and businesses. “I can’t tell you what May is going to look like.”
On Friday, Cuomo said there were 7,844 deaths in the state from coronavirus. The number of new confirmed cases over the past three days was steady, at about 10,500 people testing positive each day.