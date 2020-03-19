PENN YAN — Congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano believes the nation’s struggle to handle the coronavirus pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities — from healthcare to infrastructure.
“We have lagged behind where we have needed to be to maintain a healthy and robust working and middle class community, and that’s 99% of the people in this district,” Mitrano said. “The social, medical and economic burden of this pandemic really signals that it is in best of times when we should be doing what we can for our communities.”
The Democrat, who wants to challenge Rep. Tom Reed for the 23rd District seat, noted that despite the frustration with what she sees are system failures, it is not the time for bickering and politics.
“Right now we all have to be working around the strengths and failures of our various leaders in order to maximize public health,” Mitrano said. “While the political issues will always be there, right now is not the time to focus on them.”
Mitrano expressed her support for financial relief options — such as an infusion of cash to households — that prioritize community over industry in this time of unprecedented disruption of lives and jobs.
“We don’t want people to default on their mortgage or their student loans,” she said. “I do believe that, collectively, we, Republicans and Democrats, have gotten to a place where this kind of infusion from the federal government — money going to the individuals — is the right step to take.”