BELMONT — Officials offered their thanks to the many Meals on Wheels drivers and volunteers as COVID-19 cases remain flat across the county.
The Allegany County Department of Health on Thursday reported that there remain 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. The last new positive test was reported April 24. To date, 28 have recovered, while one death was reported at the end of March. A total of 30 residents remain in quarantine or isolation — down 12 from Wednesday — and 437 others have been released.
Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, and the Allegany County Board of Legislators offered their thanks to the drivers who deliver more than 2,600 meals a week to seniors.
“Thank you, Meals on Wheels drivers, for the personal touch and care you provide to our seniors,” Crandall said. “Each morning, our Home Delivered Meals drivers and volunteers report to work, receive temperature checks, put a mask on, and glove up to ensure our older adults receive the nutrition they need to remain in their homes.”
The program has grown in number of participating seniors by 25% over the past six weeks, the county Office for the Aging reported, with 450 seniors now receiving meals daily.
In addition to the meals, local businesses and groups have donated additional resources for seniors. Some of the items being donated include large containers of cottage cheese and sour cream from Saputo Dairies in Friendship; flowers from Hannigan’s at East Wind; Girl Scout Cookies donated by NYPENN Girl Scouts; rolls of toilet paper donated by Genesee Valley School and Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES; cat food and dog food from a collaboration with the SPCA Serving Allegany County; and face masks donated from Facemask Warriors, Joan Ball, and Allegany County EOM.
OTHER COUNTIES offered updated disease figures, according to the New York State Department of Health.
- Chautauqua County: Two new cases were reported, with the total reported now at 33. One death has been reported, with no change overnight.
- Erie County: 123 new cases were reported, with 3,319 positive tests reported to date. Officials report 214 deaths, an increase of seven overnight.
- Livingston County: Two new positive tests were reported, with 69 testing positive to date. One death has been reported, with no change overnight.
- Steuben County: Two new cases were reported, with a total of 216 reported to date. Nineteen deaths have been reported, an increase of one overnight.
- Wyoming County: Two new cases were reported, with 67 reported to date. Five deaths have been reported, with no change overnight.