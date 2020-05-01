HARRISBURG, Pa. — McKean, Elk, Cameron and Potter counties were among the 24 in rural northern Pennsylvania that were to see some relief from the governor’s strictest orders for residents to stay at home and businesses to close as part of a strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

All of the counties that are moving from “red” to “yellow” in Wolf’s color-coded reopening plan are in the northwest and north-central regions of Pennsylvania, which have seen far fewer virus infections and deaths than the rest of the state.

The changes are to take effect Friday, May 8. Stay-at-home orders will be lifted and retail shops can start to reopen, though other restrictions will remain in place.

The plan was obtained by The Associated Press ahead of Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement.

The step-by-step relaxation of state shutdown orders means some counties or regions move from a “red” designation to a “yellow” designation.

Under the yellow designation, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed. Currently, the statewide red designation bans all gatherings or outside trips that are not related to health, safety or going to work at an essential job.

Gyms, casinos, theaters and other indoor recreational, wellness and entertainment venues will stay closed. Restaurants and bars will still be limited to carry-out or delivery. Child care is open, although businesses must follow federal and state guidance for safety, social distancing and cleaning.

Schools statewide remain closed for the rest of the academic year, and visitation restrictions on prisons and nursing homes remain in place. Wolf's administration will continue to recommend that people wear masks in public, and require businesses and commercial buildings that serve the public deny entry to customers not wearing masks.

There is no word on when an area could move to a “green” designation, with all pandemic restrictions lifted aside from any federal or state health guidelines that remain in effect.

Meanwhile, Wolf has begun loosening some restrictions on business sectors. This past Friday, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds statewide could reopen, and construction restart.