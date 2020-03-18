OLEAN -- Mayor Bill Aiello issued a state of emergency proclamation at noon Wednesday over the coronavirus pandemic.
“Such conditions threaten or imperil the public safety of the citizens of this municipality,” Aiello said in his order. “As Chief Executive of this municipality, I have exercised the authority given to me under New York State Executive Law, Article 2-B, to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being and health of the citizens of the community.
“I hereby direct all Department of the City of Olean to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and other such emergency assistance as deemed necessary,” he added.
The order is set to expire at midnight April 15.
Under state law, if a declaration is made, officials can issue orders including curfews, closing places of amusement and assembly, suspend or limit the sale, use or transport of alcohol, firearms, explosives and flammable materials, limit the public in public places, establish emergency shelter, and suspend local laws and regulations.