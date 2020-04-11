On Easter Sunday, a number of churches and their congregations will conduct and participate in remote or virtual services, with some possibly worshiping with each other from a distance in cars gathered in parking lots or open areas.

One thing that some area pastors appear to agree on is that no matter how the sermon is delivered to the faithful on this holy day, it will contain the message to not only remember, but celebrate Christ’s resurrection.

Here are the Easter messages of several members of the local clergy:

• Rev. F. Patrick Melfi, regional pastor of St. Philomena, Franklinville, and St. John’s and the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, Olean

“What I want to share with the community is that even in the midst of suffering that we are seeing daily because of the coronavirus, we can be certain that God is with us. The reason we spend time on Good Friday reflecting on the death of Jesus is to recognize in his suffering is his great love for us.

Easter Sunday celebrates this same love of God that even conquers death. To paraphrase one of St. Paul’s letters, not even a virus can separate us from the love of God. God’s very love gives us hope and a reason to make sacrifices in our lives in order to defeat even the threat of a virus.”

• Rev. James Vacco, St. Bonaventure Parish, Allegany

“‘Christ is Risen!!! He is Risen, Indeed!!!’

“These two sentences are the usual Easter morning exchange when Christians of the Eastern Rite Catholic Churches and of the Orthodox Churches greet each other. Roman Catholics and Protestants usually use the salutation: ‘Happy Easter.’ The salutary exchange that is used by our fellow Christians of the Eastern Churches has a power to it that transcends the very pedestrian ‘Happy Easter.’ For this greeting used by Eastern Christians is more like a trumpet blast.

“It bursts with the news of triumph and joy. It blasts with a vibrancy which shakes the air. It draws our attention with a sound that dislodges us from our seats. And especially at this time of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, it shakes our dismay over this present condition with the brilliant message: ‘Dum vita est, spes est’ (while there is life, there is hope.)

“In Italy posters are circulating which read: Andra tutto bene (everything will be alright.) ‘Christ is Risen; He is risen, indeed’ ignites the belief that from dark and difficult times can come new life. The resurrection of Jesus gives us confirmation of that.”

• Pastor Sean Obergfell, Believers Chapel, Olean

“I know in this time of uncertainty, we need to stand on what is certain. Jesus is alive and has conquered death, hell and the grave for all eternity. In Him we have the victory of life and death.

“It’s time to focus on Christ and the cross and not Covid-19. God Bless you and keep you.”

• Rev. Bruce Levine, First Presbyterian Church, Olean

“This year Easter will be different, and for some, it will feel like it didn’t really happen. I even heard the idea that maybe we should save Easter until times are better. And even cries of despair as this year won’t really be Easter.

“I thought, just the opposite. In times like these, we need Easter the most. Even if there are no new clothes, we need Easter. Even when the sanctuary doesn’t burst with lilies that remind us of people we love and remember, we need Easter. Even though there is no larger church attendance, no out to lunch with the family after church, and no Jesus Christ is Risen Today gloriously belted out, we need Easter. Even without the powerful organ really kickin’ it, we need Easter. Even if we celebrate differently, we need Easter.

“So we will Easter.

“For even with the limitations, it is not all negative. This year may capture an aspect of the first Easter we often miss. There were no huge crowds. Easter is more than a ‘he has risen gala’ one Sunday a year. It is a lifetime lifestyle that we practice every day. Easter is more than one and done. Every morning is Easter Morning as the song goes.

“So we will do the best we can. And hope makes this possible. And we need hope because we really, really need to hear ‘Christ is Risen, He is Risen Indeed.’

“We need a sense of hope to speak to our souls because at times like these the future doesn’t look so clear. And we have to trust that we will make our way through this pandemic to a new dawn. He is risen! He is risen indeed!”

• Rev. Kim Rossi, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Olean

“In the darkness of the early morning, in our Easter story today, only one would venture out. In an act of love, she goes to the burial site of a loved one and finds the tomb empty. Mary runs to Simon Peter and the other disciple, the one that Jesus loved. They run to the tomb, it is empty – only the linen wrappings there. The wrappings that covered his face were missing.

“Mary stays at the entrance of the empty tomb weeping – where was her Lord, where had they taken him? Sadness upon sadness, fear upon fear. It is where many of us find ourselves this Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic. We are sheltered in our homes, venturing out only for necessities, our faces and hands covered, keeping distance from one another, fearful of this brutal beast of a virus that kills silently and indiscriminately.

“Yet death is not the last word. Not for the beloved disciple of Jesus, not for Mary. Our scripture tells us that the beloved disciple of Jesus entered the tomb and left believing and returned with Simon Peter to their shelter. Mary, who stays behind at the tomb finally meets and recognizes the risen Lord. She runs to tell the disciples that she has seen the risen Lord and tells them all what he had said to her. Somehow, she knows that life will never be the way it was before. From the darkness of the tomb, light has come. The Lord has risen. Death is not the last word.

“Today, as we celebrate Easter morning, resurrection means so much more to us than it did before. Our Holy Week and the time before, left us feeling like we live in clouds of darkness, still in the cold of snow, fearful, much like those first disciples. Our lives are put on hold, as we stay in our homes, away from places of work. Our communities consist of empty streets and sidewalks the same as the path leading up to the tomb, where life was no more. What we have known is gone. Laughter and play is in short supply, and we hide ourselves away praying that the angel of death will pass us by. We live in a way that we have never had to live before and our life has changed in such a dramatic way that we know it may never return to the way it was before. Yet, Death is not the last word.

“We who believe, may still be sheltered in our homes, but today, our voices still rise high and sing ‘Alleluia, the Lord has risen! The Lord has risen indeed, Alleluia!’ Death is not the end. Under the shroud of the coronavirus, that covers the world, there are still the signs of new life, the buddings of spring upon the trees and the hint of flowers forcing their heads through the fertile soil, the soft chirping of the birds. New life emerges from what was thought to be dead. Death is not the last word. ‘Alleluia, the Lord has risen! The Lord has risen indeed, Alleluia!’

“Where the sadness of Holy Week can be left behind, we can see the hope of Easter morning. It is a sign to all of us who live in a world with coronavirus, that good news can be found in the sadness and life will always rise from death. Our Easter morning story is not an end but the beginning of something new. It is so for us, as we live through this terrible pandemic, our story will not be an end, but the beginning of something new. We must wait patiently, the signs are there. Death is not the last word. ‘Alleluia, the Lord has risen! The Lord has risen indeed, Alleluia! AMEN.”