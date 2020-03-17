OLEAN — Local businesses are trying to stay afloat as concerns over coronavirus grip the region.

The state ordered the closure of all restaurants and bars to on-premise consumption on Monday, leaving restaurateurs scrambling to make arrangements.

Anthony Fratercangelo, owner of Angee’s Restaurant on North Union Street, said he is trying to make things run as smoothly as possible with shorter hours — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — for takeout and delivery only.

“We’ll be open — it’s all we can do,” he said, noting that along with the regular menu, three family-style dinners are available for four to six people — which can also be delivered or picked up to-go.

His wait staff will not be coming in for their normal shifts as “they don’t have anyone to serve,” but “they’ll be used for delivery if they want.”

While the number to be employed will vary — “I hope we have the whole wait staff out delivering,” he added — watching customers fill their carts with food at area stores is probably an indicator that there will not be as many customers at his restaurant.

“People aren’t planning on going out,” Fratercangelo said.

In addition, he said he won’t have much work for his bartenders.

“They’re going to be better off collecting unemployment,” he said, rather than running deliveries most likely for lower tips than they get bartending.

Similar tacks have been taken by other restaurants in the area.

Al “Sparky” Granger, who owns and operates four restaurants in the area, reported all of his businesses — Third Base, Sparky’s Pizza and Subs, Homeplate News and Grandslam Grill, will be open for takeout. Check the businesses’ Facebook pages for hours of operation.

“We should all be supporting each other in this difficult time,” he said in an online posting.

Meanwhile, other restaurants have reported adding services not typically offered to combat the lack of walk-in business. Subway on West State Road in the town of Allegany announced it will begin delivery.

However, some operations have chosen to close. Olean American Legion Post 530 announced it will cancel all upcoming events and close its doors Monday evening.

GYMS AND movie theaters have been ordered closed, but other organizations are also erring on the side of caution and closing their doors. The YMCA of the Twin Tiers has reported it will close its Olean, Wellsville and Bradford, Pa., locations until further notice.

However, the Bradford and Olean Early Learning Centers will continue to operate, and emergency school age care will be provided at all three facilities.

Clarity Wellness Community, part of Allegany Arc, will close all of its physical locations beginning Monday afternoon for the duration of the current public health emergency. However, the agency will continue to provide counseling services and psychiatry services through telemedicine. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call (585) 593-6300.

Clarity Wellness Community will also continue to answer the Allegany County Crisis Hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (888) 448-3367.

Kate Lewis, associate executive director said, “It is very normal for anyone to feel stress or anxiety related to what is happening. Taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress. Helping others cope with their stress can also make our community stronger.”

For more information on Clarity Wellness Community, visit www.claritywellnesscommunity.org.

In addition, the Olean Public Library reported it will be closed for the rest of the week, but Wi-Fi will still be accessible outside of the building.

HOWEVER, one business type is booming — gun shops.

Employees at several area gun shops reported high sales in the last week.

One employee at a local store, who did not want to be identified, compared the situation to the panic buying following the 2008 election of Barack Obama to the presidency.

“People just want to be able to say they did something,” he said, noting that some buyers are feeling almost powerless amid the outbreak — and like stockpiling toilet paper, it seems like a way to be prepared.