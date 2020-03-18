WELLSVILLE — Jones Memorial Hospital is restricting visitor hours and rescheduling routine outpatient appointments and elective surgeries at the hospital and the Medical Practices.
There is a ZERO visitors policy for adult patients. Pediatric patients may have one guardian visitor and OB patients may have one support person with them throughout labor and delivery.
The hospital is also asking people not to come to the hospital for routine laboratory testing until further notice. Patients of the Jones Memorial Medical Practices may be asked to reschedule office appointments and the rehabilitation department may contact patients about rescheduling their therapy.
Testing done at ancillary locations, such as the Women’s Health Office, will also be rescheduled. The Jones Memorial Hospital café is closed to the public until further notice.
“The overall goal is to minimize traffic at the hospital and decrease potential exposure to the coronavirus,” said Eva Benedict, CEO at Jones. “By reducing the number of office appointments and elective tests and surgeries, we are freeing up resources for patients needing acute care.”
Also, there is now a screening table in the lobby. Anyone coming into the facility will have to stop and answer a few basic questions before being allowed to proceed into the building.
In addition, the Jones Memorial Medical Practices will be contacting patients to reschedule routine appointments and surgeries. These adjustments to the providers’ schedules are made with the objective of freeing up capacity and resources for acutely ill patients. To encourage social distancing and reduce infection risk, the number of chairs in the waiting areas will be reduced.
“Jones Memorial Hospital, our medical practices, and other clinics will remain open for our community members. These measures will also allow the most critical patients to get the care they need and to follow the precautions promoted by the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization,” said Benedict. “Patient safety is always our number one concern.”