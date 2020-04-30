OLEAN — Jamestown Community College will offer its summer courses in a remote instruction format because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“JCC has a long and successful track record of providing remote instruction which serves as a strong foundation for this summer’s model,” said Marilyn Zagora, vice president of academic affairs.
Summer Session I courses meet May 20-July 1. Summer Session II courses will be held July 6-August 13. The course schedule can be viewed at www.sunyjcc.edu/summer.
“JCC’s summer course schedule provides opportunities for individuals to expand their skills,” Dr. Zagora added. “Students who want to undertake prerequisite courses, catch up on college credits, or complete electives at affordable tuition rates are among those who will find JCC’s summer courses appealing.”
She also emphasized that students from other colleges can take general education and other courses during the summer at JCC, which can then be transferred to their home institutions.
Additional information regarding course selection can be obtained by calling the Counseling and Career Center on the Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean at 376-7508 and the Counseling and Career Center on the Jamestown Campus at 338-1007.
Individuals can register for courses online at www.sunyjcc.edu/summer.