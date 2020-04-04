OLEAN — Jamestown Community College has postponed its May commencement exercises at its Cattaraugus County and Jamestown campuses and will be exploring alternative options.
“You students have worked extremely hard, with many of you overcoming significant challenges to obtain a college education,” said JCC’S President, Dr. Daniel DeMarte. “The anticipation of walking across the stage at commencement to be recognized in front of your family and peers for your determination and tenacity is rightfully deserved.”
But DeMarte said, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional commencement ceremony in May had to be psotponed.
“Our decision was not an easy one to make,” he said. “It was based on ensuring your health as well as the health of your family and loved ones, and our extended community.”
Details regarding commencement plans will be shared with students as they become available over the next several weeks, DeMarte said.
JCC joins the five other SUNY community colleges in its Western/Central New York region to postpone commencement.