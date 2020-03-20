OLEAN — In response to directives from the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, Intandem officials announced Friday that they will suspend operations of site-based day programs until further notice.
At Intandem, these closures include the following programs in Cattaraugus and Niagara counties until further notice:
- Day Habilitation Services
- Pre-vocational Programs
- Supported Employment
- Recreation Programs
- Community Habilitation Services
- Linwood Center Services
- Article 16 Services
- Support Brokers
- Respite Programs
Intandem’s offices and residential properties will be closed to outside visitors, except for medically-necessary personnel and Intandem employees. All Intandem employees are to continue to report to work and will be contacted individually about any changes in work assignments.
Additionally, the Agency’s Seafood Fest, scheduled for April 3 in Olean, and its Heroes of Niagara Dinner, scheduled for April 2 in Niagara Falls, have been postponed until it is safe to hold large public gatherings.