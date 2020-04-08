BATH — The Steuben County Public Health Department on Wednesday reported the death of a sixth individual as a result of COVID-19 — five of them residents of nursing homes.
Officials say the victim was an 84-year-old man from the town of Bath who died at a nursing home in the Bath area. On Tuesday, officials reported a 67-year-old man died at a nursing home, also in the Bath area.
"Each additional death from COVID-19 is a true tragedy for the community," Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith said in a press release. "Actions are being taken with the aid of the New York State Department of Health to address the nursing homes in the area. We need to protect our must vulnerable population, and community members can do that by staying home and limiting contact with members outside their homes."
On Monday, health officials reported that three residents of nursing homes in the Hornell area had died of COVID-19 complications.
One individual was a 78-year-old woman who died at the nursing home, one was an 89-year-old woman who died at a nursing home in the Hornell area after being hospitalized and the other was a 90-year-old man who died while hospitalized.
A total of 860 New Yorkers have died from the virus at nursing homes since the pandemic reached the state five weeks ago, according to the latest state data earlier this week.
And while the Cuomo administration in recent days enhanced the amount of data it makes available to the public regarding virus infections, the state Department of Health is refraining from identifying the specific nursing homes where the contagion has taken lives.
The tally of infections at nursing homes and prisons — both representing places where scores of people live in close quarters — is growing daily, just as the state's overall death toll is also mounting.