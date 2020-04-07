HINSDALE — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hinsdale Town Board’s monthly board meeting Monday will be available to the public via Zoom Meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. For those interested in logging into the meeting they will need to download the free Zoom application to their computer, cell phone or other device, Supervisor Jeff VanDeCar.
To gain access to the meeting please visit the town’s website — hinsdaleny.org — and click on the meeting link. Please log in prior to 7 p.m., he added.
There are additional instructions on the town website of the process.
“All online meetings will be open to the public and minutes will be promptly posted on our website,” VanDeCar said.
The town offices will continue to be closed and anyone needing to contact one of the town officials should visit our website for alternate contact information, the supervisors said. Town officials are checking their voicemail, email and U.S. mail on a daily basis and will respond to any quests or requests as soon as possible.