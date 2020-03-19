Hamlin Bank and Trust Company will offer new loan and deposit account services by appointment only and teller services will only be available at drive-up facilities, beginning Friday.
These changes, the result of attempting to limit the spread of coronavirus, will be in effect until further notice.
Hamlin Bank officials said all drive-up facilities will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff members will continue to be available at branch offices to provide assistance by phone.
The bank encourages customers to utilize our drive-up and night drop facilities, as well as our telephone, internet and mobile banking at this time.