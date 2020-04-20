OLEAN — A bit of spirit can go a long way.

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off Community Spirit Week today, hoping to raise spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although coronavirus is keeping people apart this community has really come together,” said Erica Dreher, member services manager for the Chamber. “Everywhere we see acts of kindness and solidarity raising spirits so we come to the community with these fun ways to continue that.”

Each day, residents are encouraged to post to social media, tagging the Chamber and using one of the following hashtags:

#MedicalMonday – tag and thank a medical professional in the community.

#TagATeacherTuesday – tag a Teacher who is making a difference in the life of you and your child and let them know how much they are appreciated.

#WildOverWednesday – tag a local business you are wild about in the Greater Olean Area and share your why.

#ThoughtfulThursday – tag an individual or business that has been thoughtful.

#FamilyFriday – Share a pic or video of how you and your family are passing the time while social distancing.

#SchoolSpiritSaturday – Show your school you support them, Elementary to College, throw on your gear and get some pics to share.

#SoulfulSunday – Today Do whatever it is that makes your heart and soul happy and share it with us.

And to sweeten the deal, each day a winner will be chosen randomly to receive $20 in GOACC gift certificates redeemable at many area businesses.

AND WHILE SOME Chamber events have been postponed or canceled, officials noted that one summertime event is still on the schedule.

The Southern Tier Corporate Challenge 5K Run and 2.1 Mile Walk, founded in 2011, remains set for June 25.

The event was created by GOACC with the goal of promoting team-building, fitness and friendly competition — with business-based and community-based teams competing.

“It’s great to see so many people come out and participate, but we would like to see people challenging themselves to run,” Dreher said. “There are step by step guides to running a 5K — Couch to 5K Training; Become a Runner in 8 Weeks; and Run a 5K, among many others online.”

She added that those starting to prepare should consult their physician before starting any exercise program, if you are over 40, not accustomed to any exercise, or more than 20 pounds overweight.

GOACC asks that anyone participating in the training challenge fill out a free training registration form, available at the Chamber website at www.oleanny.com.

For more information or questions, call 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.