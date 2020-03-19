Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8 p.m. Friday to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Enforcement actions against businesses that don’t comply will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, according to the governor’s office.

In extenuating circumstances, special exemptions will be granted to businesses that are supplying or servicing health care providers.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” said Wolf. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”

The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Department of Health

Department of Agriculture

Pennsylvania State Police

Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions

Noncompliant businesses or groups that fail or refuse to comply with the order will forfeit their ability to receive any applicable disaster relief and could be subject to other administrative action. That action could include citations, fines, or license suspensions.

In addition, the Department of Health is authorized to prosecute those who fail to comply with health laws, including quarantine, isolation or other disease control measures. Violators are subject to fines or imprisonment.