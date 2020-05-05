BELMONT — One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Allegany County — the first new case in almost two weeks.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that 34 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the county of around 48,000 residents since mid-March. The new diagnosis is the first since April 24.

As of Tuesday, there were 31 residents who have recovered, two active cases, and one death recorded at the end of March.

There were 24 residents in quarantine or isolation as of Tuesday afternoon, while 464 others have been released. According to the state Department of Health, 637 tests have been conducted in the county, with just over 5% being positive.

While some similar-sized Upstate counties report similar figures — Cortland County reports 28 cases — others closer to metro areas report higher case counts. Greene County in the Mid-Hudson reports 166 cases. Wyoming County, with around 8,000 fewer residents, reports 70 cases.

While the rural nature of the county, as well as the hours-long drive to areas with large caseloads likely play a major part, officials said another contributing factor has likely been in the hands of those who are sick or exposed.

“We have had excellent cooperation from the people that have been isolated/quarantined, so that could be a part of it,” said county Public Health Director Lori Ballengee. “I also think we did an excellent job of isolating and quarantining right from the beginning. We had people either isolated or quarantined within a matter of hours of learning they had a positive result and we also did it for those tested.”

Residents are urged to continue practicing safety measures.

“I’ve seen fantastic compliance by our residents with the social distancing and masking requirements, so I think that plays a major part in why we’re seeing low positive cases as well,” Ballengee added.

OTHER COUNTIES offered updated disease figures, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Chautauqua County: No new cases were reported, with the total reported now at 37. Two deaths have been reported, with no change overnight.

Erie County: 89 new cases were reported, with 3,891 positive tests reported to date. Officials report 248 deaths, an increase of 10 overnight.

Livingston County: One new positive test was reported, with 86 testing positive to date. One death has been reported, with no change overnight.

Steuben County: Two new cases were reported, with a total of 221 reported to date. Nineteen deaths have been reported, with no change overnight.

Wyoming County: One new case was reported, with 70 reported to date. Five deaths have been reported, with no change overnight.

