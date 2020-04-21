Cattaraugus County reported its first death of a resident with COVID-19 today.
Dr. Kevin Watkins, the county's public health director, said the man, a 77-year-old man from the northeast section of the county, died at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.
“I really want to extend deepest condolences to the gentleman’s family and to the Cattaraugus County community,” Watkins said.
The man, who has not been identified, had extensive underlying health conditions and was unable to overcome respiratory problems brought on by COVID-19.
He was the 25th county resident who was confirmed with COVID-19, testing positive shortly after he was admitted to the hospital on April 12. There are now 30 positive cases.
More than 577 residents have been tested, with 508 testing negative. There are 114 people in mandatory quarantine, Watkins said.