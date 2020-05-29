BELMONT — The region’s new cases of COVID-19 continued to fall on Friday, with just one active case reported in Allegany County
The Allegany County Board of Health announced that there remain 45 confirmed cases in the county, but one more recovery brings that total to 43. One resident died in late March.
To date, 656 county residents have been in quarantine or isolation, while 15 remain isolated.
Western New York is in Phase 1 of four for business reopening. For business reopening questions and information, visit the New York Forward website at forward.ny.gov or the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/reopening-allegany-county.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul reported she expects Phase 2 to begin Tuesday, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that data will determine whether the region moves ahead.
Half of the state’s 10 regions moved to Phase 2 on Friday — regions that moved to Phase 1 four days before Western New York.
AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:
- Chautauqua County: One new case was reported, with 82 reported to date. Officials report two have died in the county.
- Erie County: 49 new cases were reported, with 5,935 reported to date. Officials report 497 have died in the county.
- Livingston County: Three new cases were reported, with 118 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county.
- Steuben County: No new cases were reported, with 241 reported to date. Officials report 27 have died in the county.
- Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 82 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.
- McKean County: No new cases were reported, with 12 reported to date. Officials report one has died in the county.
- Potter County: No new cases were reported, with four reported to date. Officials report none have died in the county.