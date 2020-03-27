OLEAN — The ConnectLife Bus will be at the Cattaraugus County Building on Leo Moss Drive for an emergency blood drive today.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all presenting donors will receive a free T-shirt.
ConnectLife, which supplies blood to Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, has said that blood donors are desperately needed.
Donations can only be made by appointment and a photo ID is required. Visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org and enter the sponsor code 000587 or call 529-4270.