WATERTOWN (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the North Country is the fourth region ready to open on Friday, after weeks in shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The northern New York region, which includes the city of Watertown and about 429,000 people in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, has met the criteria to begin phase one of reopening its economy. That phase includes construction, manufacturing, curbside retail and some agriculture, forestry and hunting-related businesses.

Cuomo, speaking in Watertown on Wednesday, said the region will need to continue monitoring for potential new COVID-19 hot spots and residents must continue practicing social distancing.

“People get cavalier, they get cocky, we’ll go right back,” the governor said.

According to North Country Public Radio, Cuomo spokesperson Melissa DeRosa said the region reached its seventh and final benchmark for testing capacity on Tuesday. The state requires each region to test 3 percent of the population each month.

Cuomo said earlier in the week that three other regions — the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes regions — are also ready to begin lifting stay-at-home orders on May 15.

Central New York appears to be next in line to begin reopening with six of seven benchmarks met. CNY must test an average of 775 people per day, but is currently at 709, according to state data as of Wednesday.

The five remaining regions, which include Western New York, the Capital District and New York City, are all in the “red” with four or five benchmarks met. The state remains under a stay-at-home order until May 15, but those regions will likely remain shutdown for longer.

Cuomo said New York state is reopening under CDC guidelines, based on seven metrics: a 14-day decline in hospitalizations or under 15 new hospitalizations on a three-day average; a 14-day decline in hospital deaths; new hospitalizations under two per 100,000 residents; 30% of hospital beds reserved for a spike in COVID-19 cases as well as 30% ICU beds; 30 per 1,000 residents to be tested for coronavirus monthly, based on weekly averages; and 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 people.

Cuomo said that each region will have a “control room” of people who can monitor if and when businesses can reopen in a slow, phased-in reopening. New York has seen more than 340,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22,013 deaths as of Wednesday, but the numbers have been trending downward for more than three weeks.

The first businesses to come back would include construction companies and manufacturers, as well as agriculture, forestry and fishing industries. Phase two will include retail and professional services; phase three will include restaurants and hotels; and phase four will include entertainment and recreation.

Statewide, some other businesses can resume Friday, including landscaping and gardening; outdoor, low-risk recreational activities like tennis; and drive-in movie theaters.

DEATHS STILL "TRAGICALLY" HIGH

New deaths due to coronavirus in New York fell on Tuesday to 166, staying below 200 for a third straight day.

Deaths declined from 195 the day before. But Tuesday’s total was enough to push the statewide death toll to 22,013, the count’s first time over 22,000. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.

“The number of lives lost is still painfully and tragically high,” Cuomo said. “These are not numbers. These are families. These are lost individuals.”

New deaths have been declining since reaching a peak of 800 on April 14, according to revised state data. They fell below 500 on April 22, below 400 on April 29 and below 300 on May 3 for the first time in weeks.

Single-day deaths have been below 300 for 10 days straight.

New York now has 340,661 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,176 new cases. But the state has been seeing improving data on hospitalizations since April.

The net changes in intubations and hospitalizations were negative again on Tuesday, as they have been for weeks now. Total hospitalizations due to the virus fell below 7,000 for the first time since March 26.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus rose slightly to 416 on Tuesday from 406 the day before. But that average has declined sharply from its peak of over 2,000 in late March and early April, including several days over 3,000.

The more positive trends show the state’s efforts to control the virus are working, Cuomo has said. The improvement has been gradual and shows how quickly the situation could worsen if the state isn’t cautious about reopening.

“Getting control of the outbreak is much slower and much harder,” Cuomo said.

