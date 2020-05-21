NEW YORK (TNS) — There will be no in-person summer school in New York this year, but it is still too early to make a decision about whether buildings will reopen in the fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Summer school programs will be allowed to operate through distance learning, Cuomo said.

The state will issue guidelines in June so schools and colleges can start to plan for a potential reopening in the fall. Schools will have to submit plans for approval by the state in July.

Meal programs at schools will continue this summer. Schools that have been providing child care for essential workers will continue those programs as well.

Cuomo previously announced that schools would stay closed through the end of the current academic year. They first closed in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision on summer school came largely as a result of a new coronavirus-related complication in children that the state has been investigating in recent weeks, Cuomo said. The Health Department is now tracking 157 cases of the complication, an inflammatory disorder that can affect multiple bodily systems.

A week ago, the state was tracking 110 cases. At least three children, including one teen, have died as a result of the condition.

“The more we look, the more we find it,” Cuomo said. “It’s quite serious.”

The syndrome is even more frightening the the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, he added. It can affect the blood vessels and heart.

Children who develop the new disorder have been testing positive for either the virus itself or antibodies, which indicate they previously had the virus. The illness can sometimes develop weeks after initial exposure.

A total of 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. have reported cases to date. A total of 13 countries have reported cases.

Cuomo said he wants more information on the complication before making any decision about reopening schools in the fall, including understanding how widespread it is. The Health Department has said the disorder appears rare so far.

But Cuomo noted that the facts on the virus continue to change. Initially, it seemed the pandemic was not as much of a risk to kids as it was to older people.

CUOMO URGES RESPONSIBILITY

With more regions of the state starting to reopen their economies, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to act responsibly.

“It does not have to be that increased activity means more cases,” he said. "It tends to be true, but it doesn’t have to be true.

“If you people take the right precautions, you don’t necessarily need to see a rise in the number of cases.”

That means employers, employees and individuals must take steps like wearing masks and maintaining social distance, he said.

Cuomo spoke as new deaths due to the coronavirus in New York fell to 105 on Wednesday, down from 112 the day before. The new deaths include 27 in nursing homes.

Single-day deaths peaked at 800 on April 14. New deaths fell below 500 on April 22, below 400 on April 29 and below 300 on May 3 for the first time in weeks.

Single-day deaths have been below 200 for 11 days straight.

The statewide death toll is now 23,083. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus fell to 5,187. That’s down from a peak of more than 18,000 over multiple days in April and it’s the fifth day in row hospitalizations have been below 6,000.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus was 246 on Wednesday, the lowest level since the state began tracking that metric.

The average peaked at more than 2,000 over multiple days in late March and early April, including several days over 3,000.

New York now has 356,458 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,088 new cases. That’s down considerably from earlier in the crisis, when new positives regularly totaled over 7,000 and were even above 10,000 several times.

The lower rate of positive tests comes even as overall testing numbers are high. The state tested over 49,000 people for the virus on Wednesday, its highest single-day total yet.

SALES TAX DEADLINE EXTENDED

The state is extending its March 20 sales tax filing deadline again, this time to June 22.

The state previously extended the March deadline for businesses to send sales taxes they collected until May 19. The new June date is meant to help small businesses as they continue to confront the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo said.

"We understand that they have financial issues, obviously," he said. "We're trying to do everything we can on a state level."

CONTACT TRACING CALLS

New York's program to trace the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus is ramping up. Cuomo said phones will identify calls from the state's tracers as "NYS Contact Tracing."

If you get one of those calls, answer it, he said. It likely means you've been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus and you may want to get tested or isolate yourself.

"It's not a hoax. It's not a scam. It's not a fraud," Cuomo said. "It's for your health. It's for your family's health."